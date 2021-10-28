The Internet Agrees Horror Fans Should Watch This Film For Halloween

There are hundreds of films that take place during Halloween but only a handful of them are worth watching One of the best Halloween-themed movies to come out in the 2000s is Trick ‘r Treat. The horror anthology features six Halloween stories that interconnect and take place during Halloween. It stars notable actors like Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, and Dylan Baker.

Halloween is almost here and fans on Reddit believe that Trick ‘r Treat is the movie that everybody needs to watch ahead of the holiday.

Director Michael Dougherty went on to direct Krampus, adding to his list of holiday-themed horror movies. He also directed Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

While each individual story in Trick ‘r Treat is fun, the biggest standout is the character of Sam, who is featured on the cover of the film. His costume features a rounded sack over his head and orange footie pajamas. The costume has become a popular one during Halloween. Trick ‘r Treat utilizes the setting of Halloween better than most horror films and should be a staple for fans during the holiday. American audiences can check out the film on HBO Max.

Though not as good as Trick ‘r Treat, Tales of Halloween is another fun Halloween-themed anthology horror film that’s worth checking out.