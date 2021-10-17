The Internet Agrees You Need To Watch These Horror Hidden Gems

Halloween is fast approaching, but you might be already running thin when it comes to horror movies to watch this spooky season. So what are some more underrated entries in the genre that deserve to be checked out? Not just the ones that weren’t big hits when they first came out and later became cult classics, but those that have continued to be unfairly forgotten? Well, here is a range of suggestions for films you need to stop sleeping on.

Reddit user u/Flimsy_Tune_ asked the r/horror subreddit to name those movies they think don’t get nearly as much exposure as they should. You can find the full thread over at this link, but here are a few of the most upvoted and popular responses.

First of all, Mike Flanagan has found enormous success with his recent Netflix projects, but his earlier effort, 2013’s Oculus, starring Katee Sackhoff and Karen Gillan, doesn’t get enough love.

Gore Verbinski’s A Curse for Wellness, featuring Dane DeHaan and Mia Goth stuck in a creepy rehabilitation center in the Swiss Alps, has an interesting psychological angle.

Wes Craven directed many iconic films in his career, but 2005 werewolf flick Cursed, starring Christina Ricci and Jesse Eisenberg, is not one of them.

Those that like a good chiller that gets under your skin need to check out 2015’s indie horror They Look Like People.

Then there’s 2013’s surreal sci-fi/horror Coherence, which fans compared to The Twilight Zone.

Reaching back to the early aughts, someone else mentioned May, the 2002 slasher with an unexpected depth of atmosphere and subject matter.

British anthology horror Ghost Stories, featuring Martin Freeman, is “just… scary.”

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars is generally thought to be one of his worst, but this action/sci-fi horror is definitely a unique entry in his filmography.

Emma Roberts vehicle The Blackcoat’s Daughter is a slow-burn watch with a big payoff.

Stir of Echoes was unfairly overshadowed by The Sixth Sense at the time, even though it contains one of Kevin Bacon’s best-ever performances.

What other movies do you think deserve more love, horror fans? Share your picks in the comments.