The internet blames Ansel Elgort for ‘West Side Story’ bombing

Even though the movie is the first new feature from the legendary Steven Spielberg since Ready Player One hit theaters in March 2018 and it currently boasts a 93% score and 95% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, West Side Story has flopped fairly spectacularly at the box office.

Heading into the weekend, the forecast had the musical in with a shot at surpassing the $14 million brought in by Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci to nab the crown of highest-grossing drama since 2019, but in the end it barely made it into double figures, and that’s without even mentioning an awful $4.4 million international haul.

West Wide Story found itself delayed by an entire year due to the pandemic, and in that time top-billed star Ansel Elgort found himself making headlines for all the wrong reasons due to allegations of misconduct. As you can see from the reactions below, fans love the film, but can’t reconcile themselves with the actor’s presence.

I’m boycotting West Side Story because I’m boycotting Ansel Elgort.



Hope you don’t mind. pic.twitter.com/13rr2cbYk9 — Tessa (@Tessicat) December 12, 2021

i literally love rachel zegler with my whole entire heart and hate ansel elgort with every bone in my body. the duality of west side story (2021) 🙁 pic.twitter.com/R5SjZq14FV — riyana🧃💌 (@_riyana_18) December 12, 2021

rachel zegler deserves an oscar solely for pretending to be in love with ansel elgort for two and a half hours — coraline 👻🎃🕷 (@CarolineLKinney) December 12, 2021

west side story remake was visually delicious! ansel elgort should never get to lead a film again! i believe in rachel zegler supremacy! — High Ram 🌿 (@HiramHorror) December 12, 2021

1. Ansel Elgort

2. next to no promo

3. retelling the same story for the 37844982284th time (I get that it’s Spielberg but still)

4. people saving to see no way home instead



you take your pick https://t.co/FVkGYrUzAO — shivi (@heyitsshivi) December 12, 2021

WEST SIDE STORY made me believe in life after death.



Because Ansel Elgort kills the whole movie every time he’s on screen, and every time he leaves the rest of the cast brings it back to life again. — Bibbs Conquers the Martians (@WilliamBibbiani) December 13, 2021

I know everyone hate Ansel Elgort but i beg you to go and see West Side Story. It is one of the best films of this year The Acting is phenomenal, the songs are catchy and the direction and cinematography are out of this world. Definitely one of Spielbergs best films. — Moonlight (Happy 1 year Evermore) (@etins09) December 13, 2021

“Ansel Elgort is a bad person” and “west side story is a great opportunity that showcases a lot of new and extremely talented latinx actors” are two conversations that can and should coexist. Pls watch the movie if you can, support latinx talent. 🙏🏽 — Diana Benitez 🎄🐌 (@DBenitez95) December 13, 2021

If you are seriously not seeing West Side Story, which uplifts countless up and coming actors and actresses of color and even contains trans / non-binary representation…because of Ansel Elgort…you aren't doing anyone any favors. https://t.co/ZXekJeYFqE — Symoneyay (@PoohhPeriodt) December 13, 2021

While one person can’t be blamed for a $100 million prestige picture helmed by an all-time great tanking in theaters, it’s clear from the social media consensus that a lot of people aren’t interested in paying money to see West Side Story due to Elgort’s involvement.