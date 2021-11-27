The internet can’t decide if it loves or hates Netflix’s new Christmas movie

Netflix has embraced the popularity of the intentionally cheesy and trashy in-house Christmas movie, so much so that the streaming service confirmed the existence of the Netflix Holiday Movie Universe.

The Princess Switch series, A Christmas Prince, The Knight Before Christmas, The Holiday Calendar, Christmas Inheritance and Holiday in the Wild all exist in the same reality, and the latest addition to the rapidly-growing lineup premiered yesterday, and you can put money on A Castle for Christmas finding a place in the upper reaches of the Netflix Top 10 by the end of today.

Brooke Shields plays a bestselling author who escapes to Scotland following a scandal, where she finds herself butting heads with the local duke who owns the titular abode. As you can see from the reactions below, fans can’t decide if they love it or hate it.

In case you watch A Castle for Christmas and go who the fuck is "Donatelli", it's a Netflix Xmas Cinematic Universe reference – it's Frank the Butler and Mrs Donatelli from The Princess Switch. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/Rk4mmEvPle — hux | lizzie huxley-jones 🍟📚 (@littlehux) November 26, 2021

Watched A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS on Netflix and it is pretty much exactly what you expect it to be.



Though I'm still confused why they included a scene introducing 2 characters clearly coded as villains that we just…never see again. Saving them for the sequel, maybe? pic.twitter.com/RRdhEpe2tk — Colby Jack Slut (@rndmdeinonychus) November 27, 2021

A Castle for Christmas is fun, but watching B Shields touch antiques without his express permission and explore roped-off areas of his castle is giving me Former Tour Guide Agita?



Them: [exchange swoony looks]

Me: [watches through fingers] OMG SHE IS GOING TO DAMAGE THE LEATHER — Olivia Dade (@OliviaWrites) November 27, 2021

Fellow lovers of shit Christmas movies, I have a new one! With lines like ‘castles need to have walls around them, people don’t’ how can you lose? AND it stars Brooke Shields. In Scotland.

A Castle for Christmas. The story is in the title. — Melanie Homer (@melhomer) November 27, 2021

Every actual Scottish person in A Castle for Christmas deserves a Nobel Prize for keeping a straight face whenever Cary Elwes talks. — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 26, 2021

So, I've been hoping for a Scottish Christmas movie #Netflix has delivered . . . A Castle for Christmas 🎄 it's awesome . — Saorsa🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Caledonia Bry-ght 👀's (@SassenachAlba_1) November 26, 2021

This dress from “A Castle for Christmas” is an entire plot hole in of itself.



(WHERE did it come from & how did it end up in bedroom nine? WHY is it so modern? HOW is it in pristine condition & not dusty AF? WHY & HOW is it two pieces? WHERE is the big ass locket’s backstory?!) pic.twitter.com/8GZQYAZwUL — Salty Woman (@HeyShayToday) November 27, 2021

Loving "A Castle for Christmas" so far but I just heard the words "she left me for someone with a bigger title" from a DUKE excuse me did she leave him for the Queen?? — Sarah Hawley (@MsSarahHawley) November 27, 2021

OMG PRINCESS SWITCH AND A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS CROSSOVER AHHH #princessswitch #ACastleForChristmas pic.twitter.com/NDft17oMkd — Vanessa Constantino (@vanessaaaaconst) November 27, 2021

Can confirm A Castle For Christmas warrants this reaction from Drew (who cameos for reasons???) especially after Brooke shields literally sniffs Cary Elwes during an awkward hug



Gorgeous Scottish scenery though pic.twitter.com/ixU70LK8jy — Tegan Jones (@Tegan_Writes) November 27, 2021

Despite boasting some of the worst attempts at Scottish accents you’re ever likely to hear, A Castle for Christmas has found some praise for fully living up to its status as undemanding festive fluff. Audiences aren’t going in expecting awards-worthy performances or technical mastery, but it delivers exactly what the undemanding holiday crowd want from it, which in this case happens to be entirely predictable yet wholesome romance.