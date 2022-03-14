The internet couldn’t be more hyped for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ after final trailer drops
The final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 dropped this Monday morning and the internet could not be more hyped for the incoming Sega sequel. 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog ended up being much better than expected, especially after that whole initial redesign fiasco, but it maybe didn’t quite hit the spot for long-term fans. The follow-up promises to deliver everything video game lovers could ask for, though, when it hits screens next month.
As the marketing has emphasized, Sonic 2 will see Ben Schwartz’s blue blur face off against Knuckles, the surprisingly sexy echidna warrior who will be voiced by Idris Elba. The new trailer teased even more of the battle that’s to come between the two foes, with Sonic’s buddy Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) also along for the ride. And it’s left everyone more buzzed than ever for the movie.
Every other film coming out in 2022 can just go home.
What a time to be alive.
An important distinction.
This is like Spider-Man: No Way Home for Sonic fans.
Not that you even need to be a die-hard obsessive to be bowled over by this trailer.
What have we done to deserve something so good in our lives?
It’s getting real close now…
Another sign of just how much of a treat the sequel will be for fans is the new poster that just landed alongside the trailer, which perfectly recreates the classic art for the original Sonic 2 video game. The film’s plot itself, however, will actually be more inspired by Sonic 3, which marked Knuckles’ first appearance in the franchise and likewise saw Robotnik manipulate the Master Emerald guardian into fighting Sonic for his own ends.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is just three weeks away from racing into theaters on April 8.