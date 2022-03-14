The final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 dropped this Monday morning and the internet could not be more hyped for the incoming Sega sequel. 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog ended up being much better than expected, especially after that whole initial redesign fiasco, but it maybe didn’t quite hit the spot for long-term fans. The follow-up promises to deliver everything video game lovers could ask for, though, when it hits screens next month.

As the marketing has emphasized, Sonic 2 will see Ben Schwartz’s blue blur face off against Knuckles, the surprisingly sexy echidna warrior who will be voiced by Idris Elba. The new trailer teased even more of the battle that’s to come between the two foes, with Sonic’s buddy Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) also along for the ride. And it’s left everyone more buzzed than ever for the movie.

The @SonicMovie didn't have to go THIS HARD. But it did, and I'm so grateful for it. https://t.co/3atQeDvqha pic.twitter.com/GMr9l4etBp — Marcos Cantero (@mcanterogomez) March 14, 2022

Every other film coming out in 2022 can just go home.

I CANNOT FUCKING WAIT FOR THIS MOVIE, I DARE ANYTHING ELSE IN 2022 TO TOP THIS AND ITS ONLY APRIL#Sonic #Tails #Knuckles #Eggman https://t.co/gjSjL3mnCC — Dee Dude (@Destructo_Dan) March 14, 2022

What a time to be alive.

Seriously, We actually live in a time of a good video game movie. Never thought I'd see the day. https://t.co/QmjPyf5XlM — Fenrir the ice wolf (@Fenrirtheicewo1) March 14, 2022

An important distinction.

Okay, I’ll say it. The #SonicMovie2 looks better than the original.



The first was a movie that had Sonic in it. This looks like a Sonic Movie. https://t.co/TP4XUAFwsP — Mark Lawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Born2beSlicker) March 14, 2022

This is like Spider-Man: No Way Home for Sonic fans.

Man this movie might genuinely be everything i want it to be and that's incredible. I'm more excited for this than i was for Endgame or No Way Home, it just looks incredible #SonicMovie2 https://t.co/20sy4utLv6 — Eoghan (@LeglessGamer) March 14, 2022

Not that you even need to be a die-hard obsessive to be bowled over by this trailer.

Somehow got chills and I have zero attachment to Sonic. This looks like a massive improvement from the first film both visually and thematically, I’m so in https://t.co/j47mQ12B9v — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) March 14, 2022

What have we done to deserve something so good in our lives?

THIS is the sonic movie everyone wanted from the start its just surreal at this point that this is an actual real thing coming out in less than a month https://t.co/dSgqe4AWTh — Mouse (@SqueakSquad64) March 14, 2022

It’s getting real close now…

I got genuine chills from this Trailer. We are so close now. Cannot wait 😍 #SonicMovie2 https://t.co/lepyYaIVGw — SonicRich (@SonicEmeralds) March 14, 2022

Another sign of just how much of a treat the sequel will be for fans is the new poster that just landed alongside the trailer, which perfectly recreates the classic art for the original Sonic 2 video game. The film’s plot itself, however, will actually be more inspired by Sonic 3, which marked Knuckles’ first appearance in the franchise and likewise saw Robotnik manipulate the Master Emerald guardian into fighting Sonic for his own ends.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is just three weeks away from racing into theaters on April 8.