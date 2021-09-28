The Internet Is Arguing With Itself Over John Cena Supposedly Being Canceled For Homophobia

The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and F9 star John Cena is apparently in the process of being canceled for homophobia. Except he isn’t. A new bout of internet outrage has erupted based around a 2006 interview he did with Howard Stern about late wrestler Chris Kanyon.

Kanyon, who committed suicide in 2010 after a history of depressive episodes, portrayed himself as an openly gay wrestler. But this wasn’t a character – he eventually came out as gay out of the ring. Cena’s statements in the interview (which took place four years before Kanyon’s death) are blunt: “he wasn’t very good”, with Cena criticizing his gimmick and saying that he couldn’t entertain the crowds to professional standards:

I'm not sure I can watch. Chris Kanyon was bipolar and committed suicide. I'm bipolar and have suffered with suicide ideation. We just lost Daffney, also bipolar.



I can't forgive John Cena for going on Stern and burying Kanyon, either. Kanyon was great. pic.twitter.com/IcccXnHPjQ https://t.co/QKRvPyiiwG — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) September 18, 2021

The story goes that Cena is now being ‘canceled’ because this is homophobic, but after a while searching on Twitter I can’t find actually find anyone calling for that. The worst I could find is a single tweet (with no likes or retweets) from a guy with 195 followers who says “It’s shows @JohnCena was homophobic and disrespectful to kanyon back then.” Hardly a tidal wave of fury.

What I did found were legions of people furious at the idea of Cena being canceled. Here’s a selection:

Man I've been off Twitter and chilling today with good reason cuz the little bit I popped in for, I saw John Cena of all people getting cancelled for saying another wrestler isn't a good entertainer and ppl tried to spin it as him being homophobic 💀 — 𝕐𝕒𝕂𝕚𝕕𝕕ℙ𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘ℂ𝕦𝕕𝕚 (@yakiddphangcudi) September 25, 2021

“Cancel culture doesn’t exist” says the idiots who tried to cancel John Cena over him SHARING AN OPINION! Seriously, since when is sharing an opinion worthy of being cancelled? By that logic, everyone on Twitter should be cancelled! Idiots. #JohnCena #WWE — Awesome Championship Wrestling (@TheACWBoss) September 26, 2021

John Cena is getting cancelled for calling a gay wrestler, a bad wrestler. He just calling the wrestler bad because he can't wrestle, not because of his sexuality… — Lil B is amazing (@RigbyM10) September 25, 2021

for the people who think John Cena should be cancelled over an opinion are idiots as John is a wresting legend and should not be cancelled if you are going to cancel him and Ric then you are not true wresting fans — Sam Lee Masters (@wwefan16977875) September 25, 2021

And so on and so forth. Fortunately, some people have noticed that the story appears to be complete nonsense:

I have literally seen dozen of people going "oh no people want Cena cancelled" and not a single call for him to be cancelled. I am sure there are those people but it is definitely a minority of voices. — Southfloridelphia (@SouthFloridelph) September 25, 2021

This is all of the people complaining about John Cena getting "cancelled" in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/fyFNbQtQ3j — Scarletts Wrestling Archives🏳️‍🌈⚧️ (@druid_mystic) September 25, 2021

I don’t know what I have seen more today; people saying John Cena will not be cancelled or people yelling at those people because no one was trying to cancel him in the first place 🤣 — 🍆Smackin It Raw🍆 (@MattRidder) September 24, 2021

i was seeing all these tweets about cena being cancelled so I assumed he was. i guess it was just ppl tweeting nonsense — 🌸Hydrangea🌺 (@outliercupcake) September 24, 2021

It’s worth remembering that the much-feared “cancel culture” doesn’t actually exist. People who have been ‘canceled’ generally continue to maintain a high public profile, all the while shouting to an enormous audience how unjust it is that they’ve been silenced. If cancel culture exists at all it’s people being held accountable for saying dumb things – and the obvious solution to that is to stop saying dumb things in the first place.

So to recap, John Cena isn’t being canceled and everyone is mad about something that isn’t happening. Welcome to the internet.

You can next see him in Peacemaker on HBO Max in January 2022.