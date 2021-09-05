The Internet Is Celebrating Michael Keaton’s 70th Birthday

Michael Keaton made his screen debut in an episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood way back in 1975, but you’d have to say that the veteran actor might be in the midst of the hottest streak of a career that’s now in its 46th year.

In the last six of those, he landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), starred in Best Picture winner Spotlight, lent his vocal talents to billion-dollar box office smash hit Minions, appeared in Netflix’s Best Picture nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7, and is currently drawing rave reviews for his performance as Kenneth Feinberg in the platform’s new drama Worth.

To top it all off, he’s now part of not one, not two, but three shared superhero universes. Sandwiched in between his Marvel Cinematic Universe outing Spider-Man: Homecoming and trip over to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe for next year’s Morbius, Keaton is currently shooting The Flash, the multiversal DCEU epic that sees him suit up as Batman for the first time in 30 years.

Today also happens to be his 70th birthday, and as you can see from the reactions below, the well wishes have been pouring in from every corner of the internet.

Happy 70th birthday Michael Keaton 🎂

Do you have a favorite Michael Keaton movie? 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/8VUHeVK31C — Tommy Doyle🎃🎃🎃🔫🔥🔪 (@TommyDoyle47) September 5, 2021

say “happy birthday Michael Keaton” or else pic.twitter.com/Tff9YX43in September 5, 2021

Happy birthday, Michael Keaton 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Nwp9pspPVD — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) September 5, 2021

Michael Keaton, the man, the legend, turns 70 years old today. A man who was robbed ROBBED! of not one but FOUR Academy Award nominations for Multiplicity (1996). #90sMovies pic.twitter.com/Pp0VnR9s0N — 90's Flicks (@90sFlicks) September 5, 2021

Happy Birthday Beetlejuice! I mean, Michael Keaton! pic.twitter.com/IXtMV2H3IW — Schmidt About To Get Real (@Mrfurious32821) September 5, 2021

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Michael Keaton's Batsuit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Happy Birthday to Batman himself, Michael Keaton! pic.twitter.com/Nh5OzGDYTQ — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) September 5, 2021

"I never really thought about being famous. I always wanted to be good. That's all I really ever wanted to be, was good at what I did." Happy birthday to one of Hollywood’s most versatile leading men, Michael Keaton! pic.twitter.com/twrdSpWV72 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) September 5, 2021

Happy Birthday to Michael Keaton aka the best Batman and the best MCU Spider-Man villain. pic.twitter.com/fbYdNHgGjk — Anthony S (@StraderZane) September 5, 2021

Happy 70th Birthday to the legendary Michael Keaton!



Unquestionably one of the greatest actors of all time, his contribution to the comic book genre is monumental. We can’t wait to see him shine in The Flash and Morbius next year!



You are, and always will be, Batman! pic.twitter.com/oP5uuXh4y5 — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) September 5, 2021

Michael Keaton 70 today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/O68DBpnKUg — CAPTION THIS! AT THE MOVIES! 🎥 (@EternallyJustMe) September 5, 2021

The Michael Keaton resurgence has been a joy to behold, and long may it continue. His star never really faded in the strictest sense of the word, but he’s enjoying a critical and commercial hot streak the likes of which he’s never experienced before, and you can’t say it hasn’t been earned.