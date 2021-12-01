The internet is floored by Zendaya’s Doc Ock dress

Zendaya stunned fans on Nov. 29 with an open-back ensemble after attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Ballon d’Or is an annual event that commemorates soccer’s elite players. The actress, who wore a Roberto Cavalli long-sleeved dress, also sported an eye-catching gold piece of jewelry placed on her back.

Cavalli later uploaded a close-up look of his ensemble with the caption, “I love Zendaya since day ONE! I re-edited this frock for My girl! Custom-made for a Queen! I’m in Heaven! Beyond! ZENDAYA IN CAVALLI! @luxurylaw @zendaya @roberto_cavalli by #faustopuglisi.” As Zendaya’s look went viral, many fans began to recognize the actress’ subtle reference to 2004 Spider-Man 2‘s antagonist Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) also known as Doc Ock.

Octavius was a scientist and mentor to Peter Parker until he became deranged after failing to create a self-sustaining fusion reaction that ultimately led to his wife’s death. Following the comparison, Zendaya reposted a side-by-side photo collage of her dress and Doc Ock’s four mechanical arms that were attached to his back, in a now-deleted Instagram story with the caption, “We love a reference.”

This image comes weeks before the highly anticipated Spiderman: No Way Home is set to hit theaters. The film also stars Zendaya, her rumored beau Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, J.K. Simmons, and Jacob Batalon. Molina is also set to reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavius in the latest installment.

Spiderman: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 17.