The Internet Is Going Crazy For The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

The trailer for Warner Bros.’ fourth installment in The Matrix franchise finally landed this morning.

Titled The Matrix Resurrections, the film’s first teaser immediately took the internet by storm. On YouTube, the trailer received 1.5 million views in just over an hour, while the trailer received over 1.1 million views on Twitter. Directed by Lana Wachowski, Resurrections features a returning cast of series protagonists reunited in a memory-bending montage of action sequences.

Many are elated to see Morpheus, though the canonical status of the character seems up in the air after spin-offs saw him killed off. Nevertheless, the two-minute trailer gave fans plenty to latch onto and speculate off of. Here’s what they’re saying.

yahya morpheus??? old neo and trinity coffeeshop au???? who am i allowed to text about this — karen han (@karenyhan) September 9, 2021

Really excited for a lot of people to find out Morpheus has been canonically dead since like 2007 or something because of an in-game event in The Matrix Online — torrenting This is Us (@Yelix) September 9, 2021

Neo is reprised by Keanu Reeves, who dons his now-iconic beard and long hair in the role. The celebrity’s appearance, along with the action focus of the trailer, has led many to liken Resurrections to his more recent hit action hero John Wick instead.

Holy shittt!!!! John Wick is in the #TheMatrixResurrections 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/r3yCTFkPGq — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) September 7, 2021

John Wick about to punch the Matrix after he finds out his dog wasn't real. pic.twitter.com/7xU4duAUaa — James Marsh *commissions open* (@Jamesotron) September 7, 2021

So Keanu’s look in the Matrix 4 is “John Wick…but in the matrix”?



To that, I say hell yea pic.twitter.com/3m7J5LqgAk — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) September 7, 2021

And others have some rejoinders to that sentiment.

Guy who has only seen John Wick watching his second movie: pic.twitter.com/GlfO6hB5q2 — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 7, 2021

“he looks like John Wick!” yeah no shit and the guy from Knives Out looks like Captain America — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 9, 2021

Other reactions include allusions to recent releases and memes.

The Matrix 1.0: You Can (Not) Log Off — nat clayton, space mom (@its_natclayton) September 9, 2021

frasier watching the matrix pic.twitter.com/y8OwrQCLpQ — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 9, 2021

And just in case you forgot

It’s that time to remind everyone The Matrix is a trans allegory written by two closeted trans women.



“You’ve felt it your entire life, that there’s something wrong with the world. You don’t know what it is, but it’s there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad.” pic.twitter.com/Zyry1eWljG — Erin, pumpkin spiced (@ErinInTheMorn) September 8, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.