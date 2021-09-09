The Internet Is Going Crazy For The Matrix Resurrections Trailer
The trailer for Warner Bros.’ fourth installment in The Matrix franchise finally landed this morning.
Titled The Matrix Resurrections, the film’s first teaser immediately took the internet by storm. On YouTube, the trailer received 1.5 million views in just over an hour, while the trailer received over 1.1 million views on Twitter. Directed by Lana Wachowski, Resurrections features a returning cast of series protagonists reunited in a memory-bending montage of action sequences.
Many are elated to see Morpheus, though the canonical status of the character seems up in the air after spin-offs saw him killed off. Nevertheless, the two-minute trailer gave fans plenty to latch onto and speculate off of. Here’s what they’re saying.
Neo is reprised by Keanu Reeves, who dons his now-iconic beard and long hair in the role. The celebrity’s appearance, along with the action focus of the trailer, has led many to liken Resurrections to his more recent hit action hero John Wick instead.
And others have some rejoinders to that sentiment.
Other reactions include allusions to recent releases and memes.
And just in case you forgot
The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.