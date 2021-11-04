The Internet Is Gushing Over Jay-Z’s Original Soundtrack For The Harder They Fall

Netflix users are loving the streaming giant’s latest original movie – and they’re going crazy for its stellar soundtrack, too. Hype for The Harder They Fall has been high ever since the first trailer promised that it was a western like no other. From director Jeymes Samuel, the movie brings together an A-list cast including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Zazie Beetz for a stylish and lively ride that’s taken to a whole other level of enjoyment thanks to its soundtrack. Just as you would expect, considering that Jay-Z is behind it.

Social media is raving about the film, then, and just about every reaction cites its terrific needle drops. Shawn Carter, who previously produced and handled the music for The Great Gatsby and 2014’s Annie remake, created two original songs himself for the soundtrack, both collaborations. Other artists who contributed include Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Seal, Kid Cudi, Laura Mvula and Koffee. Samuel and Beetz also provided tracks.

Here are just a few of the glowing reviews of the movie – and its soundtrack – going around on Twitter.

Idris, Regina, Jonathan, Zazie, LaKeith.



THE HARDER THEY FALL is now on Netflix. Soooooo good and the soundtrack is 10/10 👇🏿🔥🔥🔥🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/yxfdyh4Zam — Jumpin Jack Frost (@djjjfrost) November 4, 2021

Truth be told, a majority of the Netflix movies I watch tend to leave my mind the second they're over but to my surprise, THE HARDER THEY FALL has all the goods. A fun as hell western with a dope soundtrack and stellar cast all around. I love me a pleasant surprise. pic.twitter.com/ErgjvHL24v — John Maffeo (@MaffManJones) November 4, 2021

The Harder They Fall is such a good movie. Amazing revenge story with great choreography, great production design, fantastic screenplay and a banger soundtrack. Idris Elba could've been used more imo but Jonathan Majors was the star, hands down my favorite performance of his. pic.twitter.com/0fIeqlKJGW — advit in soho (@advitreides) November 4, 2021

Folks are being blown away.

Wow. Blown away by The Harder They Fall (netflix)



Been a long time since I watched something that I would want to see on a big screen

(Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves…sublime)

Asskickin' soundtrack too

Wahala! — Kathologist✍🏽…Adapt to reality or die (badly) (@Kathologist) November 4, 2021

Superb!

Watched The Harder They Fall and it’s just pure excellence. The soundtrack. The fight scenes. Just. Ugh. Superb! — Angel de los Culitos (@CacaoKhaleesi) November 3, 2021

The emoji says it all.

The soundtrack for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” 🔥 — Cassandra Stokes (@Cassy_Stokes08) November 3, 2021

As you’d expect, everyone’s got their own favorite tracks.

That Harder They Fall soundtrack is kinda dope. The Koffee, Barrington Levy, and Lauryn Hill joints are the highlights. — Ra | Wise The Dome TV (@RakeemShabazz) November 4, 2021

*chef’s kiss*

The Harder They Fall got Barrington Levy, Dennis Brown, and Fela Kuti on the soundtrack pic.twitter.com/4BqdWP218D — Dread Immaculate🦁💫 (@mopheadjo) November 4, 2021

It’ll make your day.

The fact that Fela Kuti’s Let’s Start was in the soundtrack for ‘The Harder They Fall’ movie made my day. — Arike🌺🤞🏾 (@simplydebss) November 3, 2021

The Harder They Fall sees outlaw Nat Love (Majors) reunite his old gang in order to seek revenge once he discovers his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) has escaped from prison. A rare western movie with a predominantly black cast, Samuel crafted the story out of genuine African-American figures from the Old West, including U.S. marshal Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo). As for why the music fits the film so well, the director wrote the songs into the script and even timed out the dialogue and camera movements to the music.

The Harder They Fall – which We Got This Covered gave a 4-star review – is streaming on Netflix now. The soundtrack, meanwhile, is available on Spotify and Apple Music.