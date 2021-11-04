The Internet Is Gushing Over Jay-Z’s Original Soundtrack For The Harder They Fall
Netflix users are loving the streaming giant’s latest original movie – and they’re going crazy for its stellar soundtrack, too. Hype for The Harder They Fall has been high ever since the first trailer promised that it was a western like no other. From director Jeymes Samuel, the movie brings together an A-list cast including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Zazie Beetz for a stylish and lively ride that’s taken to a whole other level of enjoyment thanks to its soundtrack. Just as you would expect, considering that Jay-Z is behind it.
Social media is raving about the film, then, and just about every reaction cites its terrific needle drops. Shawn Carter, who previously produced and handled the music for The Great Gatsby and 2014’s Annie remake, created two original songs himself for the soundtrack, both collaborations. Other artists who contributed include Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Seal, Kid Cudi, Laura Mvula and Koffee. Samuel and Beetz also provided tracks.
Here are just a few of the glowing reviews of the movie – and its soundtrack – going around on Twitter.
The Harder They Fall sees outlaw Nat Love (Majors) reunite his old gang in order to seek revenge once he discovers his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) has escaped from prison. A rare western movie with a predominantly black cast, Samuel crafted the story out of genuine African-American figures from the Old West, including U.S. marshal Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo). As for why the music fits the film so well, the director wrote the songs into the script and even timed out the dialogue and camera movements to the music.
The Harder They Fall – which We Got This Covered gave a 4-star review – is streaming on Netflix now. The soundtrack, meanwhile, is available on Spotify and Apple Music.