The Internet Is Losing It Over [SPOILERS] Red Notice Cameo

Not every mega budget blockbuster is obligated to feature surprise cameos, but an increasing number of them love an unexpected A-lister. Whether it’s a friend of the cast and/or crew, a future guest star being teased for potential sequels or an Easter Egg nodding to the past or future of a franchise, it’s become a regular practice in Hollywood.

We can now add Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Netflix spectacular Red Notice to the list, which features one of the year’s most bizarre and self-referential cameos. Right before the end of the movie, Ed Sheeran randomly appears as himself playing at a wedding in Egypt, before he tries to attack people with his guitar and mocks his polarizing Game of Thrones cameo while being carted away by security.

It’s weird as hell, especially when you hear the mild-mannered musician bellowing “I’m Ed Sheeran, bitch!”, and the internet was losing its mind at Red Notice‘s completely unexpected shocker.

Catch my Oscar winning performance in Red Notice, out everywhere today on Netflix



Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/pmfFBU9xDG — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 12, 2021

I was in game of thrones!

Do you know I am?



I’m Ed sheeran bitch!



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RedNotice — Alvanilla. (@AlvanJenkins) November 13, 2021

Is it Ed Sheeran in Red Notice? 😂 I laughed out loud! 😅😂 — Alpha Mae 💜 (@alphamae_xx) November 13, 2021

SPOILERS‼️

That part in #RedNotice where the bride chose ed sheeran over the eggs was peak Gen Z lol — Kai (@kelakakai) November 13, 2021

What is it with popular singers/musicians giving special appearances in movies and that too all funny!



SPOILERS: Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran in Eternals and Red notice.

(I want to say respectively) :p — Parthav (@parthavirus) November 13, 2021

The scene in red notice with Ed sheeran lmfaoooo — not ighalo (@odionakhes) November 13, 2021

Sheeran should definitely stick to his day job because he can barely even play himself convincingly, and it’s incredibly jarring to see him show up as himself in a $200 million blockbuster that held a tenuous grip to any sense of grounded reality throughout. As it turns out, writer/director Thurber had always planned on his Red Notice appearance since the earliest drafts of the script, but that doesn’t make it any less strange.