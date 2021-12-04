The internet is obsessing over Netflix’s latest holiday movie

A quick glance at the Netflix most-watched list tells you all that you need to know about how festive subscribers are feeling. A Castle for Christmas, A Boy Called Christmas, Love Hard, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star and more are all nestled comfortably in the upper echelons of the rankings, but another that we haven’t even mentioned yet is the only one that’s currently trending.

Single all the Way landed on Friday, and as you’ll no doubt be able to glean from the title, it’s the sort of formulaic and uninspired fluff that audiences can’t get enough of at this time of year. In a bid to avoid being judged by his family for being single, Michael Urie’s Pete convinces his best friend Nick, as played by Philemon Chambers, to pose as his boyfriend during a trip home.

Even though that brief logline tells you exactly where things will end up heading, Single all the Way has been one of the top topics on Twitter all day, because fans can’t seem to get enough of it.

The real gift of Christmas is Jennifer Coolidge in SINGLE ALL THE WAY pic.twitter.com/CY1LTTf40S — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 3, 2021

Not me watching Single all the way and constantly being reminded of buddie because of the best friends to lovers trope pic.twitter.com/Bt6ZK9ADrm — paloma (@ebuckleydiaz) December 2, 2021

Just saw “Single All The Way.” Knocked it outta the park. Thanks to all of you for making mincemeat out of a bunch of dumb romcom tropes (by leaping right over them) and creating real, heartfelt characters and tight scenes. Excellent work. — stevenredd (@stevenredd) December 4, 2021

Single All the Way was so bad

But so is almost every hallmark movie ever made so 🤷🏼‍♀️

The lady with the teenage girls was the worst actor I've seen in a while pic.twitter.com/xeaitqVSm4 — 리사⁷ JIN DAY🌙 (@Moch1Dreams) December 4, 2021

We watched Single All the Way last night and it's the gay romcom I've always wanted: cheesy, silly, and wholesome in a way usually reserved for hetero romcoms. Where do I order a lesbian romcom just like it? — Ally Star Stuff 🚀💫🌈 (@allypelph) December 4, 2021

i'm watching single all the way on netflix and peter's family is giving me bob's burgers vibes sksks i love it 🥲 — gigil hadid (@kinofthejungle) December 4, 2021

Single All the Way was so great because it was a genuine Christmas movie with romance thrown in — and some actual communication and characters who mostly felt real. And Jennifer Coolidge chewing the scenery — I love it. — Lindsey Decker 😷💉 (@ldecker_phd) December 4, 2021

I might be in my post-Booster sickness haze or Single All The Way is pretty glorious film? pic.twitter.com/L1s03DQcRl — Ben Reininga (@BenReininga) December 4, 2021

A lot of the praise is being aimed at the always-reliable Jennifer Coolidge, who delivers yet another scene-stealing supporting performance, but Single all the Way has thrown off the shackles of mediocrity to become the latest Christmastime success story on Netflix, and there will be plenty more where that came from over the next three weeks.