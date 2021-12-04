The internet is obsessing over Netflix’s latest holiday movie
A quick glance at the Netflix most-watched list tells you all that you need to know about how festive subscribers are feeling. A Castle for Christmas, A Boy Called Christmas, Love Hard, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star and more are all nestled comfortably in the upper echelons of the rankings, but another that we haven’t even mentioned yet is the only one that’s currently trending.
Single all the Way landed on Friday, and as you’ll no doubt be able to glean from the title, it’s the sort of formulaic and uninspired fluff that audiences can’t get enough of at this time of year. In a bid to avoid being judged by his family for being single, Michael Urie’s Pete convinces his best friend Nick, as played by Philemon Chambers, to pose as his boyfriend during a trip home.
Even though that brief logline tells you exactly where things will end up heading, Single all the Way has been one of the top topics on Twitter all day, because fans can’t seem to get enough of it.
A lot of the praise is being aimed at the always-reliable Jennifer Coolidge, who delivers yet another scene-stealing supporting performance, but Single all the Way has thrown off the shackles of mediocrity to become the latest Christmastime success story on Netflix, and there will be plenty more where that came from over the next three weeks.