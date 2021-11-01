The Internet Is Sharing The Worst Horror Films They Watched This Spooky Season

Well, that’s Halloween over and done with for another year. But before we start watching Christmas movies, let’s first take a moment to revisit the horror films we caught this spooky season. There’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than by bingeing chillers and spillers, but unfortunately, not all of them can be classics. Over on the r/horror subreddit, fans of the genre are discussing the worst horror flicks they saw this October.

One of the most upvoted suggestions comes from user u/absolute_boy who regretted checking out Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2. As this was a new Netflix release that just dropped in the run-up to Halloween, many other folks also viewed this Polish slasher and just about everyone agreed it was not worth their time. The OP called it “desperate, boring” and “detestable.”

Another critically panned recent release came up a lot on this thread — Hulu’s The Resort, about an abandoned Hawaiian vacation spot, which one user labeled “a burning landfill of garbage.”

Unsurprisingly, the majority of suggestions were poor horror sequels that failed to capitalize on their iconic predecessors. For instance, The Last Exorcism: Part 2.

While I Know What You Did Last Summer is a classic and its follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is OK, do not check out the “god awful” third movie I Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

Friday the 13th fans agree that Jason Goes to Hell is a hellish experience.

Here’s an unsurprising update: Halloween: Resurrection is “still horrible.”

The same goes for bad horror reboots. The Nightmare on Elm Street remake is no one’s favorite entry in the seminal slasher saga.

Back to originals, Netflix’s The Open House — following a teen (upcoming Scream star Dylan Minnette) and his mother who move into a haunted house — is not one you need to waste your time on.

You know sometimes you can tell everything about a movie from just its title? Clownado is one of those movies.

What was the worst horror movie you watched this Halloween? Sound off in the comments.