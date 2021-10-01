The Internet Is Sharing Which Not-So-Scary Horror Films Traumatized Them As Kids

When you’re a child, even the slightest “scary” moment in a TV show or movie can stay with you for years. Whether that moment was actually frightening is irrelevant, as seen by the experiences of Horror fans on Reddit who shared their movies they were scared of when they were kids.

Most of the movies the Redditors listed are, in fact, horror movies. But many of them are either cheesy, outdated due to the continued advances in special effects, or just simply not as chilling as an adult.

The top comment in the Reddit thread names Stephen King’s It, which aired on television in 1990. The movie and its villain, a sadistic killer clown named Pennywise, is iconic and has even sparked remakes in the 21st century. Despite this, one fan said the original movie and the VHS cover were scary, but they realized as an adult “how poor it is, apart from Tim Curry’s performance.”

Another Redditor said The Ring, which they said made them fearful that the movie’s antagonist, Samara, who kills anyone who watches the videotape a week later, would come through their TV for weeks. They said they did not feel the same fear as an adult when rewatching.

Other movies that were mentioned included the following:

Jeepers Creepers

The Blair Witch Project

Child’s Play

An American Werewolf in London

The Exorcist

The Hills Have Eyes

Gremlins

Scream

Were there any horror films are left you scarred as a child? Tell us in the comments!