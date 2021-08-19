The Internet Loves Angelina Jolie In The New Eternals Trailer

Angelina Jolie and her character in the upcoming Marvel Eternals film received a lot of love on Twitter after the newest and final trailer for the film dropped on Thursday.



Jolie’s character Thena hails from Greece and is a wise and powerful character in the new film. The new trailer shows off some of Thena’s combat abilities, and several fans expressed their enthusiasm for what they saw on Twitter. Below is a sample of some of the responses.

I think we can all agree that Angelina Jolie as Thena #Eternals pic.twitter.com/L5qTZ9TaQy — Ren (@wandasolsen) August 19, 2021

I wasn't feeling The Eternals AT ALL but these two seconds of Angelina Jolie have now me fully hyped pic.twitter.com/8ofCoDHQwl — Joe 🥤 (@JoePassmore) August 19, 2021

it's always a joy seeing Angelina Jolie portray powerful, magical/godlike beings <3 #Eternals pic.twitter.com/niJXmC6qlC — Noynoy (@CalmNoy) August 19, 2021

GEMMA CHAN AS SERSI AND ANGELINA JOLIE AS THENA SUPREMACY #Eternals pic.twitter.com/5MrbSn7KWy — Ren (@wandasolsen) August 19, 2021

angelina jolie as thena in eternals HAS COME pic.twitter.com/2ExBFN904E — viv (@wickedjolie) August 19, 2021

Eternals is not only one of the latest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also the newest film from Chloe Zhao, the winning director of Nomadland. Zhao’s meditative 2020 film was nominated for six Academy Awards and won three, including for Best Picture.



Eternals will mark a significant departure from Zhao’s previous work. The film will follow a group of powerful beings known as the “Celestials” who have been hiding on Earth for thousands of years. After the Avengers reverse Thanos’ plot to destroy half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Endgame, the team inadvertently triggers an “emergence” of the Celestials’ mortal enemies, the “Deviants.” The emergence spurns the Celestials into action as they must reunite and prepare to take on their powerful foes.



Eternals is set to premiere on November 5, and will round out Marvel’s 2021 calendar alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home.