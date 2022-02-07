The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, and by tomorrow morning, the full list of nominees will be posted. Andrew Garfield is a fan favorite this year, and Twitter will not rest until he is nominated for an Oscar.

ONE WEEK TO GO FOR THE OSCAR NOMINATIONS !!!

ANDREW GARFIELD NATION LET’S GOO #ticktickBOOM

pic.twitter.com/RSAJMfjJJ1 — mary 🕷 (@TASMANDRW_) February 1, 2022

One Twitter user started hyping everyone up a week ago. Another began manifesting this morning, in hopes of planting his name in the Academy’s minds.

oscars nominations in 24h, let's manifest:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

andrew garfield

🕯 nominated 🕯

for an oscar

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — arta wants tasm3 (@midnightIemons) February 7, 2022

While his performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home touched the hearts of many, it is his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! that has people talking.

another day 🕯 manifesting 🕯 andrew garfield's oscar nomination (and hopeful win) for his performance in #ticktickBOOM pic.twitter.com/OJouD4rv9O — anna 🌓 watch "tick tick boom" on netflix (@atsymbolanna) February 5, 2022

Andrew Garfield isn’t on social media to share his perspective or to thank his fans. But that’s OK, as his fans have love enough to share.

It’s hard to disagree with Garfield’s fans that the man deserves at least a nomination. His performance in Rent, as composer Jonathan Larson, demonstrated his range as a singer and musician. Notably, he trained with multiple voice teachers for over a year, and even learned to play piano for the role, Cinema Blend shares.

Other predictions include Will Smith for his role in King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch for his role in The Power of the Dog, Denzel Washington for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Javier Bardem for his role in Being the Ricardos.

We don’t have long to wait to find out if Twitter has successfully manifested Andrew Garfield’s nomination. The Tuesday, Feb 8, announcements begin bright and early at 5:18 a.m.