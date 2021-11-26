It’s a smart move to get this particular discussion out of the way before Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives, because based on how loud and rabid the web-slinging fanbase have been the closer we get to the release of Tom Holland’s third solo outing, the rest of the competition will barely get a mention.

Thanks partly to the pandemic, it’s been a very mixed year for the blockbuster comic book adaptation, with critical acclaim constantly battling against fan support and box office dollars, with only one of the year’s major superhero titles arguably managing to land the complete trifecta.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was lauded by fans and warmly received by critics, but it never saw the inside of a theater, while The Suicide Squad scored some of the DCEU’s best-ever reviews but still flopped hard. Over at Marvel, Black Widow and Eternals have performed admirably-if-unspectacularly, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage delivered exactly what was asked of it.

As you can see below, the back-and-forth over the merits of 2021’s best superhero movie is raging online, and as you’d imagine, there’s been no definitive winner.

ZSJL and Shangchi — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) November 24, 2021

Sadly marvel has been disappointment this year ,justice league and suicide squad was far more enjoyable than any marvel movie this year — Ashish (@ASHISHM601) November 24, 2021

ZSJL and ZSJL only. — 𝗭z𝑧ackseid:𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 (@Intothespeed4ce) November 24, 2021

Easy

Shang-Chi and Suicide Squad

I would choose snyder cut but after watching it for the second time it was when eh well still good but eh — SiggiRiggi (@SiggiRiggi) November 24, 2021

Same

I really loved finding out the origins of the Celestials. They were so mysterious from the 1st time they were introduced

I was always curious and Eternals answered all that. I don't know if the critics got showed another movie tbh🤷‍♂️ — Izzy (@izzy900is) November 24, 2021

Shang-Chi and The Suicide Squad, easy, fight me of you disagree, I'm ready to throw imaginary hands over the internet to prove nothing at all. — Walter (@CarolinaGhost) November 24, 2021

This one is pretty easy Zack Snyder's Justice League and Shang-Chi are head and shoulders over everything else this year. pic.twitter.com/JU0HhSlMh4 — 50 Shades of Rein (@feeltherein) November 24, 2021

Shang Chi and TSS. Those are like some of the best comic book movies made recently — Guizmo (@guilherme1mari1) November 24, 2021

If we’re talking about a combination of commercial success, strong reviews and impressive fan response, then from an analytical level it’s hard to look past Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but taste and personal preference is always entirely subjective.