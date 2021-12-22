After nine years of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are ending their glorious union. The couple announced the news on Dec. 21, one day after filing for divorce.

The high-profile couple met on the set of the 2011 romcom Jumping the Broom. Good is an actress, and Franklin is a producer, motivational speaker, and preacher.

They cited the classic irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the pair said in a shared statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Over the years, the couple has shared (some might say overshared) highlights from their marriage with statements of endless love. Six months ago, they both posted anniversary messages to each other on Instagram.

“To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote in a highlight reel post. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.”

The two even wrote a book together about true love, called The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. The book, published in 2015, revealed details about the couple’s courtship and how waiting until marriage to have sex was the key to their successful relationship.

The internet reacted accordingly to the news, with some even saying the Good would have a big comeback from her new role as a single woman.

looking forward to Meagan Good’s comeback. pic.twitter.com/pBPauf8uGU — Trick Owens (@FUCCl) December 21, 2021

Others shared a similar sentiment, saying it was enough with pastor wife Good and time for baddie Good to reappear.

I hate relationships ending but good Lord I was sick of pastor wife Meagan Good, BRING BACK THE BADDIE pic.twitter.com/bCguXLYrqe — Nikita 🇯🇲🇻🇨 (@Kitakartel) December 21, 2021

People have been waiting for this for a long time, apparently.

When you hear Meagan Good is single 👀 pic.twitter.com/BHpIKeoCA5 — David (@thatguydavid718) December 21, 2021

Potential suitors assemble!

MFers pulling up in Meagan Good DMs after finding out she’s getting divorced pic.twitter.com/zqpsYOBRd8 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) December 21, 2021

Put on your Sunday best.

Meagan Good bout to get a divorce?? let me clean up real quick pic.twitter.com/CwJk1NyQgE — Rob Dee🇵🇦 (@DeeRob305) December 21, 2021

And your best running shoes.

Me on the way to DM Meagan Good shooting my shot after finding out that she’s getting divorced pic.twitter.com/xN2xa72g9e — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) December 21, 2021

A scene of Good eating ass in an episode of the show Harlem recently went viral, and some fans are saying that it was the thing that broke up the marriage.

Meagan Good husband filed for a divorce after seeing this scene? pic.twitter.com/1Yqt2IZdtV — 🍁 (@Hibzster) December 21, 2021

Catch Good in Harlem on Amazon Prime Video.