The Internet Thirsts For Eternal’s Barry Keoghan In Prada

Eternals fans just can’t get enough of the film’s stars who have practically become overnight icons thanks to the success of the movie’s release this past weekend.

And none is that more evident than the glowing reception of Druig actor Barry Keoghan when a shared a casual selfie of himself in an elevator sporting a cozy-looking Prada sweater.

And it’s not Druig’s mind control powers that are turning heads, either.

I like that prada too — minx (@JustaMinx) November 11, 2021

YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS FUCK pic.twitter.com/VZLMASLQrr — kel / eirtaé loves druig (@druigsverse) November 11, 2021

What do you think about my fancam king🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/TyqxnqAM60 — Ange D-36 | Druig supremacy ☾ (@Sehunismymoon) November 11, 2021

Though there were many romances swirling around in Eternals — specifically a love triangle involving Gemma Chan’s Sersi, Richard Madden’s Ikaris, and Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman — many found the romance between Keoghan’s Druig and Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari to be a low-key show-stopper.

In the film, Druig is one of 10 immortal Eternals who are tasked with protecting humankind from the predatory aliens, the Deviants. The heroes were created by the god-like and planet-sized Celestials, who sent the Eternals to Earth 7,000 years ago. Having wiped out the last of the Deviants half a millennia ago, the Eternals go their separate ways, more or less living out life like regular people. But when the Deviants return, they must reunite for one final mission to save humankind.

Eternals has seemingly overcome its infamously low score on reviewer aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, proving to generate a strong start at the box office in its first weekend. Clearly, the characters, themes, and story have resonated with fans as well.

You can watch Eternals now at a theater near you.