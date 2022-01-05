The internet wants a crossover between Chris Evans’ Gene Kelly and Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire
Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Tom Holland and Chris Evans know a thing or two about crossovers, but the internet is now dreaming big about seeing the two stars reunited in an altogether different kind of shared reality.
The Spider-Man star confirmed last month that he’s set to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic, while it was revealed last night that the MCU’s Captain America will embody an imaginary version of Gene Kelly in a project following a 12 year-old boy working on the MGM lot in 1952.
As we should have probably expected given their shared history as part of cinema’s most popular franchise, Twitter is already fantasizing over the potential of an entire all-singing, all-dancing universe where Holland’s Astaire and Evans’ Kelly can cross paths in what would easily be the equivalent of The Avengers for those with an affinity for tap dancing.
The two screen legends were frequently in each other’s orbit, but they only danced twice together onscreen in 1945’s Ziegfield Follies, and again in 1976’s That’s Entertainment, Part II. It’s a novel idea, but given that Holland’s musical is a straightforward biopic and Evans’ is a fantastical drama, we’d feel pretty safe in filing this one in the drawer marked ‘unlikely’.