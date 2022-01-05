The internet wants a crossover between Chris Evans’ Gene Kelly and Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire

Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Tom Holland and Chris Evans know a thing or two about crossovers, but the internet is now dreaming big about seeing the two stars reunited in an altogether different kind of shared reality.

The Spider-Man star confirmed last month that he’s set to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic, while it was revealed last night that the MCU’s Captain America will embody an imaginary version of Gene Kelly in a project following a 12 year-old boy working on the MGM lot in 1952.

As we should have probably expected given their shared history as part of cinema’s most popular franchise, Twitter is already fantasizing over the potential of an entire all-singing, all-dancing universe where Holland’s Astaire and Evans’ Kelly can cross paths in what would easily be the equivalent of The Avengers for those with an affinity for tap dancing.

you’re telling ME that I’m getting Tom Holland as Fred Astaire AND Chris Evans as Gene Kelly, and I’m supposed to just be CALM?!?!!?!? that’s not possible!!! that’s not happening!!! there are no words. I am speechless. the dancing…and the piano playing…and the swooning. oh god! pic.twitter.com/4Bm5k49gBc — Kαƚყ 🖤 (@glancedin_) January 5, 2022

Sorry, Frank, but between Chris Evans playing Gene Kelly and Tom Holland playing Fred Astaire I am personally very excited for the launch of the MGM Cinematic Universe. — Submerged Artist 🛁 (@SubmergingA) January 5, 2022

Chris Evans as Gene Kelly, Tom Holland as Fred Astaire. 1950's Hollywood Dancers: Civil War. — Sir Clapham Cheeks (@UpNextWithNick) January 5, 2022

Tom Holland is Fred Astaire and Andrew Garfield is Jonathan Larson and Chris Evans is Gene Kelly and honestly, the M in MCU is slowly being changed to Musical. — Sarah Ainslee (@sarahisawriter) January 5, 2022

With Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly, and Tom Holland in talks to play Fred Astaire in a different film, we're reaching an interesting stage in how well these MCU stars can bring audiences to play song and dance men. https://t.co/YkdYN5p0wg — Dan R. (@dsrbroadway) January 4, 2022

Tom Holland might be playing Fred Astaire. Chris Evans might be playing Gene Kelly. Are they trying to boot up a Hollywood Musical Cinematic Universe? — Matthew Kane (@matthewkane) January 4, 2022

Tom Holland is playing Fred Astaire. Chris Evans is playing Gene Kelly. Can't wait for Chris Pratt as Donald O'Connor and Scarlett Johansson as Cyd Charisse. Or vice-versa. — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 4, 2022

Chris Evans set to play Gene Kelly in a movie, plus don't forget Tom Holland is set to play Fred Astaire in a different movie. This is really interesting and I'm curious to see these actors portray such classic icons of film.#ChrisEvans #GeneKelly #TomHolland #FredAstaire pic.twitter.com/96Jd3WYTDQ — 🎥 Anthony 🎥 (@misterfilmstock) January 4, 2022

The two screen legends were frequently in each other’s orbit, but they only danced twice together onscreen in 1945’s Ziegfield Follies, and again in 1976’s That’s Entertainment, Part II. It’s a novel idea, but given that Holland’s musical is a straightforward biopic and Evans’ is a fantastical drama, we’d feel pretty safe in filing this one in the drawer marked ‘unlikely’.