The Internet Wants Betty White Protected At All Costs Ahead Of Her 100th Birthday

When it comes to naming the most beloved celebrities on the internet, there’s a special place reserved for a unique type of wholesome and enduring of famous face. The very top tier includes Keanu Reeves, Dolly Parton and Brendan Fraser, but Betty White is arguably up there on her own pedestal.

Incredibly, the actress and enduring cultural icon made her screen debut in 1939, with her most recent appearance coming as Bitey White in Disney’s Toy Story 4 spinoff series Forky Asks a Question in January 2020. She remains the only woman to have received Emmy nominations in every single performing comedy category, winning eight statues between 1960 and 2015.

The American Comedy Awards gave her a Lifetime Achievement Award 30 years ago, and yet she’s still going strong. In fact, White turns 100 years old on January 17 of next year, and as you can see from the reactions below, the internet is demanding that she be protected at all costs.

Betty White is 99 years old and 3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her. pic.twitter.com/DYIEIVYUuu — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) October 13, 2021

I have been informed that Betty White is turning 100 in January. We're all getting the day off as a national holiday I presume. pic.twitter.com/wZUL4WXbc8 — Caitlin is tired✨ (@chikkadee) October 13, 2021

Betty White is a national treasure! https://t.co/42ly86GdkJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 13, 2021

I cannot believe that @BettyMWhite Is gonna be 100 in 3 months god bless her and protect her at all cost pic.twitter.com/rbF0mCCodN — thatbostonianblogger (@BOSTONIAN4LYFE) October 13, 2021

They should declare Jan.17th Betty White Day pic.twitter.com/oXCLtrvHD1 — Miz Val (@vrb1955) October 14, 2021

He's 90 is trending…



Betty White is 99. She is 96 days away from being 100.



Betty White is forever young. pic.twitter.com/eSWxHvQCKa — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) October 13, 2021

On January 17th Betty White is turning 100. Make sure you throw a lit ass “thank you for being a friend” party with all your girls 😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/JlYt8YqsYV — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) October 8, 2021

Less than 100 days until Betty White turns 100! Bubble wrap her and everyone stay the heck away from her! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BkSACKLsCK — Mauler (@MaulerMauler) October 13, 2021

Good morning Betty White is fine she's just turning 100 in 3 months. — Tinu, Empress of Twerk, Thirst of My Line (@Tinu) October 14, 2021

I saw Betty White trending & it scared the shit out of me! She will be 100 in 3 months! She is a national treasure!! pic.twitter.com/CLPBThisJc — Hey Yo! (@JustJeremyHeyYo) October 14, 2021

Betty White is TRENDING.



Be calm.



Betty White is fine. She's almost 100, yet remains a good ol' American treasure. pic.twitter.com/FEq4MRsMcC — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 13, 2021

Betty White is turning 100 in January… pic.twitter.com/MITIXIfzxk — Meteorologist Thomas (@tmstormchaser) October 14, 2021

Betty White is ALIVE AND WELL.



She is trending because she is closing in on 100.@Twitter from here on in, when #BettyWhite trends, I feel like you should clarify she's alive.



I can't take the emotional roller coaster when I'm not sure. pic.twitter.com/DjfawTn5ew — A.D. (@ADsXe) October 13, 2021

Next year also marks the 30th anniversary of beloved sitcom The Golden Girls ending, so there’s two Betty White landmarks on the horizon. Not that she needs to be protected when she’s still capable of firing out witty one-liners every time she steps out in public, but it’s a testament to the high regard she’s held in online that everybody wants to keep her safe.