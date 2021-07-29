The Internet’s Getting Emotional Over Will Smith In King Richard Trailer

There’s a clear difference between being a movie star and an actor, and it wouldn’t be harsh to suggest that Will Smith has experienced a great deal more success in the former category. Whenever he tends to indulge in a spot of Acting with a capital ‘A’, the results have tended to be fairly mixed.

Smith may have landed two Academy Award nominations for his fantastic performances in Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, but other titles like Seven Pounds, Concussion and Collateral Beauty felt like precision-engineered attempts at awards season glory. However, upcoming biopic King Richard has the potential to launch him straight to the forefront of the conversation when the next batch of trophies start getting handed out early next year.

Set for a prime prestige drama release date of mid-November, King Richard tells the story of how Venus and Serena Williams’ father took his daughters from the streets of Compton to the top of the world, training them to become two of the greatest tennis players in history, with Serena in particular now viewed as a global icon both on and off the court. The promo has generated more than a few emotional responses on social media, as you can see below.

This movie is gonna make me cry. King Richard with Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/BDVX7lDqZ0 — Domo 🛹 (@DapperDomo) July 28, 2021

I doubted Willard but this King Richard trailer alone has me in tears. THE ICONS. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ijAtABiQ0P — OnlyKayla$ (@OnlyKayla3) July 28, 2021

Based solely off of a 150 second trailer released 7 months before the ceremony, I'm prepared to give Will Smith his first Oscar right now. https://t.co/okSMnlcEu5 — Derek Lawrence (@derekjlawrence) July 28, 2021

I can tell you a movie trailer has never made me cry as I did after seeing this trailer for #kingrichard. “The most dangerous creature on this whole earth is a woman who knows how to think. Ain’t nothing she can’t do”. Respect! #williamssisters pic.twitter.com/EH4XHxRep5 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) July 29, 2021

Will Smith is going to win Best Actor for this one. Watch! https://t.co/KUusefw24S via @thr — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 28, 2021

King Richard trailer gave me chills. — LD (@LDarian) July 28, 2021

#KingRichard is what we need!! Thank You @willsmith … Im not crying you are crying! https://t.co/qcLYxoY43t — Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 28, 2021

Congrats to Will Smith for winning the Oscar for King Richard. — Robert James Ashe (@robertjamesashe) July 28, 2021

"King Richard" gon be an EPIC movie 🔥🙌🏽



Will Smith with another potential blockbuster !! 🤝#KingRichard — Josh Ditoka (@JaimeLeBleus) July 29, 2021

I see why Will Smith gained all that weight.. for the King Richard role. That boy got another award winning performance on the way. — the Light of the World. (@thaddWILL) July 28, 2021

Just see the trailer for the movie ‘King Richard’

Will Smith at his best again! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Trini Papi 🇹🇹 (@S3ANBR0WN) July 28, 2021

Based on the footage, it’s a transformative performance from the leading man, who looks to have poured every ounce of himself into the role. It’s definitely the showiest we’ve seen him in a long time but not in a dismissive sense, and as he moves further into his 50s, perhaps now is the perfect time for the former Fresh Prince to remind people that there’s much more to his list of talents than simply flashing that megawatt grin and dropping a sly one-liner in a big budget blockbuster, with slavery story Emancipation also on the way.