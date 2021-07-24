The Internet’s Going Crazy For Kate Beckinsale’s New Action Movie

Thanks to her five-film stint as the Underworld franchise’s Selene, Kate Beckinsale‘s action hero credentials are hardly up for debate, with the actress proving herself to be more than capable of kicking all sorts of vampiric and Lycan ass, even if the quality of the series was inconsistent, to put it lightly.

Even outside of her recurring bouts of running, gunning, shooting, stabbing and punching, Beckinsale has shown up in a number of big budget blockbusters across the last two decades, and while none of them can be considered classics by any stretch of the imagination, she acquitted herself well in the likes of Van Helsing and the Total Recall remake, and it looks as though we can now add Tanya Wexler’s Jolt to that list.

The success of John Wick has a lot to answer for, leading to a barrage of revenge-fueled actioners that feature recognizable stars going on the rampage. Just ten days ago we saw the release of Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake, and now Beckinsale is getting her hands just as dirty. The critics haven’t been too kind, with Jolt sitting on a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 35%, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s going down much better with audiences.

Okay sooooo @TanyaWexler is one to keep an eye on. #joltmovie on amazon prime is an absolute fucking banger of a film. This is like a cousin to the Crank franchise doused in bi-lighting. Fantastic cast. Great performances all around. And the music!! Got me so hype. Go watch now!! — DJKENTO (@itsDJKENTO) July 24, 2021

#joltmovie No matter what you think…you have to watch it until the end! Yeah, I know what you're thinking. Intermittent Explosive Disorder is a lesser known mental condition, but it doesn't give you a British accent or supermodel looks or keeps you out of prison. pic.twitter.com/nCtLcgIVvd — SedricAndre (@sedric_andre) July 24, 2021

I just watched #JoltOnPrime and it's quirky in a good way. Don't take the movie seriously. It's one of those just role with it films. I loved it! And, Kate Beckinsale continues to age like fine wine. #Jolt #Joltmovie — Lanna E (@lannaephotog) July 24, 2021

Woke up early and started my day by watching #JoltMovie on Prime. It’s certainly an undercooked action movie but there’s a lot of potential here for a very fun sequel.



Kate Beckinsale is genuinely great here and I have full support in Tanya Wexler for a sequel to happen! — Chris Chaboyer (@Chris_Chaboyer_) July 23, 2021

jolt: loved it. kate is great. that susan sarandon bit at the end was unnecessary. i mean there were enough hints that there was gonna be a sequel but that kinda made it obvious — orochimaru (@umm_err) July 24, 2021

Beckinsale plays Lindy, a woman who suffers from an intermittent explosive disorder that leaves her prone to incredibly violent outbursts, which she keeps under control by wearing a vest that shocks her when she’s close to losing control. When someone close to her is murdered, she sets out to find the killer while being pursued by the authorities as the prime suspect.

That logline is utter nonsense, which is probably why Jolt is faring so well, because it sounds like exactly the sort of gloriously trashy and entertaining B-movie that’s designed for a Friday night.