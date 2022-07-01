The jokes come thick and fast after fans realize Indiana Jones turns 123 today

Every day comes with the opportunity to celebrate something, and July 1 is far from an exception. And while some folks may choose to celebrate the birthdays of Dan Aykroyd, Princess Diana, or Canada, one particular slice of r/movies is observing the 123rd birthday of one of Harrison Ford’s most iconic characters; Indiana Jones, born this day in the year 1899 until George Lucas decides to change that.

Of course, there would only be so much reward in sincere birthday wishes for a fictional action hero, so the people of Reddit got a bit cheekier with this information. And whether it involved a reference from the films or to Harrison Ford himself, the jokes amounted to something relentless.

One user acknowledged Jones’ age in perhaps the same ethos as Jones himself would.

Another responder jested about the comparable age of Harrison Ford, who will be 80 in less than two weeks. Only time will tell what impact, if any, this will have on the character’s essence in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

Others still were too flabbergasted by a 38-year-old piece of news to even contribute to the wisecracking.

One other responder was all too happy to make a callback to 2008’s Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

But one user, in particular, pitched what is perhaps the single greatest Indiana Jones 5 fan theory of them all, gifted to us by this newfound knowledge of Indiana Jones’ birthdate.

Happy Birthday, Indy; we’ll be seeing you this time next year when your final escapade releases to theatres on June 30, 2023.