‘The Kang Dynasty’ writer hints the human Avengers are in a world of trouble

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty screenwriter Jeff Loveness reveals that the human members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are in danger now that the new big bad and his variants are on the scene.

Per ScreenRant, Loveness opened up about what he discovered about Kang and his variants during the writing process. He explained that Immortus, Rama-Tut, The Scarlet Centurion, and Iron Lad are an integral part of elevating and expanding the character in future films.

“Kang is a multifaceted character, and that’s the beauty of [it]. Immortus and Kang, they’re very different guys. They have very different outlooks. Rama-Tut is very different, and The Centurion, and all that. Which version do you do? There’s Iron Lad; there’s all that stuff.”

The screenwriter explained that it is vital to differentiate each variant so that moviegoers can process them as separate entities, instead of viewing them as one actor in a selection of different costumes

“You don’t want to overload the audience, and you don’t want it to seem like you’re doing Nutty Professor 2: The Clumps or something […] It’s a balance of ‘How do you make each character different? Why are they different? What is their outlook?’ Obviously, Michael Waldron did a terrific job of setting that up in Loki with He Who Remains. I kind of took that from him and did this version of Kang.”

The screenwriter explained that the variants pose a far more significant threat than Kang the Conqueror, especially to the human members of the Avengers. He says it will take someone “smart and ruthless” to annihilate the Multiverse Saga’s ominous primary antagonst. In a sense, the supervillain seems to be unstoppable.

“We saw how rough it was to beat one of these guys, and now there’s a thousand of them. Best of luck to Hawkeye! I’m sure War Machine has got it handled. There’s 1000 of them, so I think we’ve set a good table.”

And there you have it! This a massive hint that two veteran members of the team may be appearing in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Hopefully, Loveness will flesh out the characters and use them as more than cannon fodder for Kang The Conqueror and his many variants. After all, he is letting us know in advance that humans don’t stand a chance.