‘The Legend of Zelda’ is officially getting its own movie

Following the astonishing success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year, it seemed only natural that Nintendo would keep the momentum going, and it is doing so by officially announcing a live-action The Legend of Zelda film.

The feature is set to be produced by Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, who is credited with the production of multiple movies in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, including the much-loved Spider-Verse duology and Tom Hardy’s Venom films. Miyamoto confirmed the news on Nintendo’s official Twitter (X) page:

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. [1]— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

A release window and casting details are yet to be confirmed, but to say this is exciting news for Nintendo fans around the world would be an understatement. The Legend of Zelda fans have been particularly spoiled in 2023, having received the critically beloved Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch title earlier this year.

Given the early stage of the announcement, it’s unclear from where in the IP’s rich history the live-action movie will draw. Should Nintendo wish to ensure longevity, it could reach back just a few years to 2017’s Breathe of the Wild or even further to 1998’s Ocarina of Time.

As stated by Miyamoto in his initial post, “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.” With the WGA strike concluded, there should be fewer obstacles in the way when it comes time for pre-production. At that point, the SAG-AFTRA strike should also be resolved.

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it. [2]https://t.co/2H9lzzS5Pv — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

