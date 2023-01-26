The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home

The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago.

A new spin on the famous story wasn’t exactly something people were clamoring to see, especially when the cult favorite 1984 original ended up getting no less than eight sequels of increasingly diminishing quality, in addition to a completely pointless and utterly forgettable remake that arrived in between the rampant franchising of the rural terror.

via RLJE Films

Equilibrium director Kurt Wimmer’s long-delayed retooling of the tale has finally found a home though, with RLJE Films and Shudder partnering up to release the film in theaters on March 3, before heading to streaming and digital 18 days later. This of course begs the question, is anybody going to care?

Will Children of the Corn bring anything new to the table that we didn’t see in its 1984 or 2009 namesakes, or even The Final Sacrifice, Urban Harvest, The Gathering, Fields of Terror, Isaac’s Return, Revelation, Genesis, or Runaway? The jury is out, but there’s no doubt going to be more than a few curious gorehounds willing to check it out regardless.

Even the mere existence of 11 Children of the Corn films is insane when you think about it for longer than a second, but who knows, maybe this one will go down as the best of an unstoppably mediocre bunch.