‘The Lord of the Rings’ proves it has the one soundtrack to rule them all by topping U.K. film music ranking

If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.

It’s been two decades since Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy wrapped up in epic style, but the love for Middle Earth hasn’t faded from fans’ hearts. A huge part of these movies’ success is Howard Shore’s incredible score, ranging from the ominous chanting of Mordor, the choirs of Lothlorien and, of course, the tubthumping fellowship theme (dun dun dundundun!).

Now Shore’s work has been voted the best film score of all time by listeners of U.K. radio station Classic FM. More than 10,000 people voted in their Movie Music Hall of Fame top 100 scores poll. with Shore triumphing over some stiff competition. Shore is honored by the victory, saying:

“Many thanks to all the Classic FM listeners. I’m very happy that I was able to bring you a little closer to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.”

This is something of an upset as John Williams invariably tops these kinds of movie music polls. Perhaps he can take some comfort in that while he’s not top of the list, he has the most entries on it. Schindler’s List picks up the silver medal, the entire Star Wars franchise takes bronze, and Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Superman, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and War Horse all chart.

Nipping at his heels is Hans Zimmer for Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Holiday, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, No Time to Die, and The Da Vinci Code.

But it’s Frodo, Gandalf and Aragorn that have triumphed here. Anyone who’s perused the music-focused making-of documentaries on the deluxe box sets will know just how much blood, sweat and tears Shore poured into his The Lord of the Rings scores, so this is a well-deserved victory.