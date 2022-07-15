The cast of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings all have fond memories of making those movies with the Kiwi director back in the early 2000s. Now, with Prime Video’s new live-action adaptation, The Rings of Power set to make its way to streaming in September, Tolkien fans are preparing to embark on another Middle-earth journey, and so is its huge ensemble of actors gearing up to take the spotlight head on.

The Rings of Power producers have mapped out a five-season arc for their television series, which means that the extensive cast, including Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Lenny Henry, and Charlie Wickers, have a few more years of doing this to look forward to. And if they’re wondering how they should go about approaching the experience, Dominic Monaghan, who portrayed Meriadoc Brandybuck in the cinematic trilogy, is here to offer the perfect word of warning.

The British thespian recently sat down for a chat with MovieWeb to discuss his take on The Rings of Power, and here’s the brief, albeit poignant, message he had for the new cast.

“My advice for anyone working on The Lord of the Rings project is to just enjoy it as best they can. It could end up being one of the best jobs that they work on in their career, and you don’t want to be stressing out during the whole time doing that because you’re going to wake up, and a few years later, you’re going to realize that you just sleepwalked through the best job you ever did.”

Though we hope Monaghan isn’t talking about himself, it’s great advice for all the Rings of Power cast members currently worried about bringing a facet of this much beloved fictional world to life. You know what they say, after all; blink, and it’s over.

The show is set to premiere on Sept. 2.