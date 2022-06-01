The Galadriel we remember from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies was a thoughtful, stoic leader of the Lórien elves. The much-younger Galadriel in Amazon’s upcoming The Rings of Power, however, will make you question everything you knew about the character. Because unlike our glimmering Lady of Galadhrim, Morfydd Clark’s version is only here to take names and kick orc butt.

With only three months to go until The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us back to Tolkien’s Middle-earth, Amazon has decided to give us yet another sneak peek at Galadriel, who’ll serve as the main character in this new narrative. As you can see below, the Ñoldorian princess is in chainmail and brandishing her dagger, with an Elvish longsword strapped to her back. What’s more, everything from her pose to the way she’s looking at the camera screams danger, so the new ensemble would be wise to never double-cross her.

A whole new era of Middle-earth is about to unfold. Empire’s world-exclusive The Lord Of The Rings: The #RingsOfPower issue has three collectible covers – first up are the Elves, with Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel. On sale Thurs 9 June



Pre-order now: https://t.co/t8dt25YLDp #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/71rfKdfBaz — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 1, 2022

New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' images 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

The Rings of Power takes place some 6,000 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. At the end of the First Age, the armies of Valar, elves, and men unite under a single banner to challenge Morgoth, the Black Foe of the World. After a devastating battle, known as the War of Wrath, the alliance defeats and banishes the fallen angel, content with the victory that has been earned at such a high cost.

Middle-earth has not been rid of evil, though, as Morgoth’s second-in-command, the dark lord Sauron, continues to roam the lands. The Rings of Power takes up the story from there, chronicling the story of how Sauron rose to power and created the Rings to subjugate all life.

The new highly anticipated adaptation of Tolkien’s fantasy world will make its way to Prime Video on Sep. 2.