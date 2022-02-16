Amazon Studios has confirmed that the teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has set a new Super Bowl record by attracting 257 million views on its first day, per Syfy Wire’s report.

We’d already presumed that the hype for Amazon’s new live-action adaptation of Tolkien’s fantasy world would be staggering to behold, but who knew that the reception would set a new record for entertainment promos in the Big Game? That indeed seems to be the case with the somewhat lackluster first teaser for The Rings of Power, which, according to Amazon’s estimates, managed to tally 257 million views within the first 24-hour of its release.

For a show that has historically roped in large numbers of people for industry juggernauts like Disney, this is a huge accomplishment for Amazon Studios, and perhaps a reassurance that The Lord of the Rings still retains the kind of popularity it was hoping for when it bought the rights to an adaptation back in 2017.

Ukonwa Ojo, the chief marketing officer for Prime Video, released the following statement to address the precedence.

“The response to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been immense. In introducing the upcoming series to viewers, our goal has been to ensure we are positioned at the epicenter of pop culture while remaining true to the Tolkien universe. It’s been incredible to see the amazing reaction to each marketing beat that we unveiled over the past month.”

Since the teaser trailer only ran for one minute and didn’t spill the beans on anything we didn’t already know, it’s safe to say that Amazon Studios is preparing fans for a full-length trailer in the upcoming months.

The Rings of Power is currently slated for release on Sep. 2.