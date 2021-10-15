The Mandalorian, Secret Invasion And More Rumored For 90-Day Shutdowns

The entertainment industry had been bracing itself for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees to go on strike, with the union seeking to guarantee reasonable expenses and breaks for crew members in a movement that has the potential to grind Hollywood to a standstill should it end up happening.

Recent chatter indicated that Monday would be the day the strike would begin, but the freshest reports are claiming it could happen as soon as today. 60,000 film and television workers will be affected in one way or another, and some of the biggest productions in town are in real danger of being forced to shut shop for up to 90 days.

As per Murphy’s Multiverse, that would include Star Wars series The Mandalorian, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret Invasion, HBO Max’s The Last of Us, Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and many more, all of which could end up costing their respective studios millions of dollars.

While there’s a possibility the strike could be averted, the chances of that happening are said to be very slim at the moment. Even high profile titles in post-production like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel would be left gathering dust, so it could have a widespread impact on the theatrical, network, cable and streaming schedules.