The disrespect in Marvel knows no bounds. In 15 years and 32 movies, the MCU has had a habit of propping up characters for fan service while ignoring those that don’t meet their grand agenda. Whether it’s finally giving Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) a movie after she’s already died or consistently disempowering Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) until she becomes a villain, there is definitely room for improvement. One of the less recognized slights against characters is the brief appearance that Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage made in Avengers: Infinity War.

Portraying the role of Eitri, the character was essentially a plot device to give Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Stormbreaker. In need of a new weapon, Thor heads to the blacksmith only to discover that Thanos (Josh Brolin) has already been there. Using him to make the Infinity Gauntlet, the Titan thanks him for his work by smelting his hands in metal in addition to wiping out all his people. Eitri is another tragic casualty from Thanos who never gets his due.

Especially considering the caliber of actor that Dinklage brings to the MCU, failing to bring Eitri back to the forefront is not only disrespectful but baffling. MCU films can often be accused of being popcorn movies, and bringing in the gravitas of an Emmy winner seems like a no-brainer. Unfortunately, any follow-up for the character never came to fruition. Redditors pointed out that he should have returned in the maligned Thor sequel, Love and Thunder. Adding a previously established relationship to the film could have been a way to elevate a movie that failed on many levels. Apparently, Love and Thunder was the unfortunate result of cutting chunks from the film, including an appearance from Eitri.

Christian Bale confirmed for Prensaescenario that he filmed scenes with Dinklage in his capacity as Gorr the God Butcher. The film also reportedly would have featured Jeff Goldblum reprising his Thor: Ragnarok character, the Grandmaster. In retrospect, the strange pacing of Love and Thunder makes a lot more sense with the material that was removed from it. What could have been an impressive follow-up to Ragnarok instead will be a marker for another Marvel film failing to meet expectations.

Though we may not know exactly what that scene would entail and if it in fact would have saved a movie consumed with many issues, anything is possible. Marvel has proven time and time again that depending on large concepts with big set pieces isn’t always the way to create a decent movie. Smaller productions such as WandaVision and Loki focus on character on a small scale and have widely impressed audiences. Judging from previous fare, the only way to save Eitri and the dire straits he was left in is to toss him a Disney+ show. We don’t make the rules.