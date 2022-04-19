Marvel’s upcoming feature film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is less than three weeks away and the anticipation is almost too much to bear. In the sequel to Doctor Strange, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — aided by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Wong (Benedict Wong) — travels to the multiverse to face an intergalactic enemy.

Recently, Marvel Studios posted to its Twitter page in anticipation of the latest superhero outing. Included in the tweet was a minute-long upload that advertises Tide, an American laundry detergent brand, in collaboration with Benedict Wong’s Multiverse of Madness character, Wong, and Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. They captioned the tweet, “This tuna melt stain calls for more than a spell, right @Tide? Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6.”

This tuna melt stain calls for more than a spell, right @Tide?



Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. #ad pic.twitter.com/mqohBXJGZ3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 19, 2022

In the advertisement, which has its own narrative, Wong accidentally spills a tuna melt on Strange’s Cloak of Levitation and stains the fabric. When Wong suggests using Tide to remove the stain, the Cloak flees, resulting in a high-speed chase around a bustling New York City. During the hot pursuit, the Cloak crashes into a pizza truck, which covers it in flour, further spoiling the fabric. Eventually, the Cloak slows down and Wong catches it. Meanwhile, a young boy looks on as the Cloak is scolded for flying away. He says, “Busted,” and Wong pulls out Tide pods to remove the stains “before Strange gets back.”

All in all, a rather endearing advertisement and worth the watch for an amusing minute. Although it will be Stephen Strange who saves the day in Multiverse of Madness, Tide will always be there to protect our clothes against the toughest stains.