‘The Marvels’ already at risk of overstuffing itself as the sequel to 4 MCU projects at once

You know the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a content problem when the CEO of Disney comes right out and admits that the advent of the franchise’s expansion into episodic storytelling has had a detrimental effect, which leaves The Marvels in a potentially precarious position.

Trolls are already sharpening their knives following the recent release of a new trailer for the sole purpose the movie exists as a sequel to Captain Marvel, the billion-dollar blockbuster that a certain section of the “fandom” have never been able to reconcile with.

Image via Marvel Studios

Outside of that, though, Nia DaCosta’s intergalactic epic also has to pick up the plot threads left behind by WandaVision and its introduction of Monica Rambeau – who eventually acquired superpowers of her own – as well as carrying on from where Ms. Marvel left off, not to mention the aftermath of Secret Invasion given the involvement of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, as well as Carol Danvers’ own history with the Skrulls.

While the benefit of the doubt should always be given, The Marvels having to deliver a worthy standalone story at the same time it needs to address the after-effects left behind by no less than four previous projects – which includes the MCU’s most-hated movie, its least-watched TV series, and its lowest-rated Disney Plus original on Rotten Tomatoes – presents quite the delicate balancing act.

There are of course many wanting it to fail by virtue of the fact it’s awaiting release, but as always the best method to flip the bird at the trolls is to deliver an inarguably excellent comic book adaptation.