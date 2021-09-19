The Marvels Director Pitched A Galactus/X-Men Team-Up Movie

Off the back of her acclaimed Candyman remake, director Nia DaCosta is switching horror for the superhero genre and is currently in the midst of production on The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel that’s due out late next year. Before she signed on to make the next solo outing for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, though, the filmmaker initially pitched Marvel Studios a few other ideas – including a Galactus Meets the X-Men movie!

While chatting to The Guardian, DaCosta revealed that one of the wild concepts she pitched was a “team-up movie” for the Devourer of Worlds and X-Men members Cyclops and Storm. Here’s what the director had to say:

“I just nerded out. I was like, here are the movies I think you should do! Galactus, Storm, and Scott Summers team-up movie!

So, wow, that is a pretty left-field pitch. As any Marvel fan knows, Galactus is tied into the Fantastic Four most of all and so his interactions with the X-Men in the comics have been pretty limited. What’s more, as a planet-eating god, he’s usually an antagonist to the world’s heroes and not prone to partner up with them, though it has been known to happen.

DaCosta’s crazy idea might be onto something, though. Obviously, the great thing about Marvel now having the rights to both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men is that they can legitimately pull off crossovers we never dared imagine before. For the first time, it is actually feasible to have Ororo Munroe and Scott Summers pal around with Galactus, so you can’t blame DaCosta for trying.

It doesn’t seem likely that the filmmaker’s pitch got picked up, but it’s surely only a matter of time before both the Children of the Atom and the Silver Surfer’s boss show up in the MCU. And DaCosta’s obvious love of the Marvel universe means there’s a decent chance she’ll helm another MCU project following The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 11th, 2022.