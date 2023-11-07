‘The Marvels’ final nostalgia-fueled trailer promises to ‘change everything’

Remember how barely a week ago there were rumblings of internal talks at Marvel to resurrect the MCU’s old guard to renew interest in what has frankly been a hit-and-miss franchise post-Endgame? The final trailer for The Marvels is already steering into that.

The trailer hasn’t quite made any promises, but its opening moments did lean quite heavily on the heroes that have come and gone – with archival footage of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) underpinning a monolog about the need for heroes by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

While box office projections and hype for The Marvels has been lukewarm at best thus far, this final peek at the upcoming Brie Larson-led sequel seems to hint towards some massive revelations for the multiverse, that even fans who have understandably dropped off the Marvel train won’t want to miss.

This story is developing.