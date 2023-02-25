‘The Marvels’ headliner Brie Larson admits she isn’t the future of the MCU, but knows exactly who will be

It’s easy to forget based on the sheer volume of fresh faces the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought in across Phase Four to help lay the foundations for the franchise’s long-term future, but Brie Larson is still one of the youngest marquee names Kevin Feige’s outfit has its disposal.

In fact, she remains the third most youthful star to have ever headlined a solo Marvel Studios blockbuster, with the Academy Award winner being just 29 years old when Captain Marvel was released, with 27 year-old Chris Hemsworth’s debut in Thor and Tom Holland’s maiden outing in Spider-Man: Homecoming at just 21 the only others to have taken top billing in an MCU movie before turning 30.

Now that The Marvels has been delayed to November, Larson will hit 34 a little over a month before her long-awaited sequel comes to theaters, and you could realistically see her sticking around the superhero sandbox for another decade. And yet, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cosmic crimefighter placed the spotlight directly onto one of her co-stars as the future.

“Iman [Vellani] is the future. She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and cast mate. I’m so excited for her success and I’m so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She’s one of my favorite people on this earth. A huge part of why I wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of Ms. Marvel and what that meant. To see that character realized by such a brilliant human with so much potential is just a really exciting thing.”

Larson has always been open in voicing her desire to see Kamala Khan brought into the MCU, and she got her wish in some style when the Disney Plus series won near-universal critical acclaim. They might be teaming up in The Marvels, but even the headline act knows that she won’t be the one to carry the burden as the long-running saga continues to evolve in the years to come.