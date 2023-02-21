‘The Marvels’ star reveals that her own Young Avenger will be here any day now

It looks like one of the stars of Marvel’s next installment of the MCU is getting close to a special premiere of her own. The Marvels star is already set to have an incredible year, with the premiere of the film set to happen in November, but it looks like she’ll be starring as ‘Mom” well before then.

Teyonah Parris announced that she was pregnant with her first child back in September and her latest update on Instagram showed that she was well along as well as providing a little synergy for her place of employment. Parris sported a Marvel-themed maternity shirt featuring logos for Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, and Thor with the caption “Growing an Avenger.”

Parris thanked a friend for the shirt and did a little dance to “Vivrant Thing” by Tribe Called Quest MC Q-Tip, shouting out the song in her caption. Vivrant is a portmanteau of “vivacious” and “vibrant” BTW both terms that can be applied to Parris who is glowing nearly as much as Photon, her character in The Marvels.

Parris also used Instagram with her husband James to announce their pregnancy to the world back in September. “We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” she wrote in the caption. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality.” Parris used her initial post to bring awareness to the March of Dimes charity.

Pariss told People that she plans to “take the time [she] needs and prayerfully be able to go back and work as many moms have done before [her].” Fingers crossed the next Young Avenger gets here soon to give Parris plenty of time before The Marvels’ press duties start in earnest.