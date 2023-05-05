The talk of Marvel Studios has been about the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the longest time, building up to that day, a day whose time has finally come. So, what is it doing promoting The Marvels today, of all days?

Marvel Studios has never been one to make a faux pas on such things as marketing and promotion. They have collected geniuses who seem to work around the clock to make sure that every fan throughout the universe knows which movies are coming, when they are coming, and where they can be watched, as well as making sure everyone remains thoroughly aware up to the day the release finally comes. No one is lost unless they like living under a rock.

So here it is, the day that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been promised to the world, and what happens? New promotion art is published on Instagram for an entirely different movie that won’t be released until November. After diving deep and investigating this oversight, it has been determined that Marvel Studios had nothing to do with the leak and probably has nothing to do with the art either. It appears to be the art of a zealous fan who is excited about The Marvels and could care less about the final installment of Guardians.

While Chris Pratt still mourns from the loss of Gamora, he has to lead the crew to save the world once again and if they are successful, they just might save themselves. With a cast that includes Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and somehow, Zoe Saldana as Gamora again, they stand a chance just as they always have. Not to mention, Will Poulter is playing Adam Warlock. Watch the movie to find out how Gamora finds herself in Vol. 3.

With fans watching the final Guardians already, The Marvels is still in post-production. It’s not even in the can yet. Even though the cut film has yet to be swept off the editing room floor, “Iron Man Taiwan” feels it’s important to remind everyone about the movie that is coming starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

While the internet is mainly confused about it, it’s just fan art and nothing more than that. For now, take one step at a time and enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 out now in theaters.