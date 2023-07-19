‘The Marvels’ will bring back a meow-ssively underrated MCU star from ‘Captain Marvel’

It’s confirmed that one of Captain Marvel’s underrated allies will be making a comeback. The upcoming MCU installment, The Marvels, will see Goose the flerken posing as a regular Earth feline, and returning to Carol Danvers’ side.

When first meeting Goose, both Carol and Nick Fury assume that she’s your average Midgardian cat, only to discover that she’s actually a flerken, a man-eating alien species that can unleash numerous tentacles from their mouths.

As Entertainment Weekly confirms, executive producer Mary Livanos has teased a vague summary of Goose’s role in The Marvels: “Goose is her own person. She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story.”

Goose, named after the famous Top Gun pilot and expertly played by two cats named Nemo and Tango, is one of many flerkens expected to appear. The teaser trailer for The Marvels also gives the spotlight to a litter of kittens — presumably flerken offspring.

“The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around. It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite,” Livanos said.

Unfortunately for Larson, who’s highly allergic to cats, she didn’t get the chance to enjoy spending time with the kittens, nor Nemo and Tango. You’ll be disheartened to know that all of Carol’s scenes with Goose are CGI-heavy. But Larson assures that if she could have it any other way, she would.

“I’m still allergic. I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat,” she told EW.

Early test screenings look promising for the female team-up, which appears to have a lot to offer besides an abundance of furry friends.

The Marvels arrives in theaters Nov. 10.