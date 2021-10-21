The Marvels Will Explore More Of Carol Danvers’ Humanity

For whatever reason, a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans still aren’t sold on the idea of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, with the actress regularly coming in for criticism online. Some folks thought her performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s billion-dollar smash hit was lacking in spark and personality, with the stoic former Air Force pilot largely shying away from the franchise’s standard quip-happy model for its heroes.

Sequel The Marvels is currently in front of cameras in the United Kingdom, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan along for the ride in what’s shaping up to be a vastly superior sequel, based only on the talent involved on either side of the camera.

In a new interview with Inverse, director Nia DaCosta explained that she wants to dive deeper into what makes Danvers tick, something that wasn’t explored in much detail first time around.

“For The Marvels, my biggest thing going into it was making sure I approached these characters as human beings and not necessarily as superheroes. I want to know more about Captain Marvel. Who is she? What are her fears? What drives her? How do you actually deal with being the most powerful being in the universe? How does that weigh on you? That’s the sort of thing I want to explore.”

As the second most powerful superhero in the MCU that’s capable of decimating entire intergalactic armies without breaking a sweat, it’s massively important for The Marvels to ensure that audiences can invest and care about a character who doesn’t have many discernible weaknesses. DaCosta is evidently keeping that in mind, which should hopefully silence the dissenters when the film comes to theaters in February 2023.