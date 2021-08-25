The Matrix 4 Trailer And Official Title Was Revealed At CinemaCon

It looks like Warner Bros. wanted to sneak in a major surprise for fans at CinemaCon. The company showed a trailer exclusively to convention attendees for The Matrix 4 and revealed its official title: The Matrix Resurrections. While we know little of the story so far minus comments from Keanu Reeves saying it was a “love story,” and “there’ll be no going back into the past,” the attendees talking about the trailer have given us some first looks at what might happen in the movie.

Before the trailer played, both Reaves and Carrie Anne Moss appeared in a clip about the making of the movie, discussing how the first film in the Matrix series affected their lives. “The first Matrix felt like something beyond yourself,” said Reeves. “You’ll hear the sentence ‘The Matrix changed my life.’ I say, ‘Thank you, it changed mine too.”

Moss said, “I never thought ‘Dodge this’ was going to be a big deal.”

Folks, I don't even know where to begin with The Matrix. Wow! It's called The Matrix: Resurrections. Thomas Anderson is in therapy, having forgotten The Matrix. He meets Trinity at a coffee shop. Neither remembers one another… #CinemaCon August 25, 2021

“The trailer begins with Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo. A near future San Francisco. It appears that Neo is trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie. He’s just not getting his surroundings. “Am I crazy?” asks Reeves’ Neo. “We don’t use that word in here,” says Harris’ therapist. Reeves comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity in a cafe: “Have we met?” she asks Neo. A shot of blue pills spilling into a sink, as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song plays. Then a shot of Neo distorting into an old man in the mirror. A younger Morpheus tells Neo “time to fly,” handing him a red pill. Then a lot of jumping, a lot of twists in midair, karate, and all the acrobats we expect from a Matrix movie.” Trailer Description From Yahoo Entertainment

At this time, the trailer has not been publicly revealed. The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released on December 22nd on HBO Max and in theaters.