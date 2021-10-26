The Matrix Resurrections Final Runtime Confirmed

If you’re looking for an estimate of just how numb your butt may get while watching the forthcoming action flick The Matrix Resurrections, look no further than right here, as we have news about the final runtime of the film.

According to Twitter user and movie insider @bigscreenleaks, the final runtime of the film will be 2:27:45. Check out the tweet below:

If you’re not familiar with the Matrix franchise, it centers around a sci-fi hero’s journey, in which a hacker who goes by Neo is able to infiltrate so deeply into the mainframes of internet servers, that he stumbles upon the revelation that reality as we know it is a simulation.

After he gets awakened into the “real world,” in which humanity is enslaved and used as batteries for the artificial intelligent overlords that created the computer program, the people in the resistance to the machines become convinced that Neo is a long-prophesized “The One” who will liberate mankind once and for all.

Neo eventually does just that, destroying the machines that enslaved mankind and seemingly setting free humanity’s last underground outpost — Zion — at the end of the third film, The Matrix: Revolutions.

This upcoming fourth installment will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Ann Moss as his love interest and fellow freedom fighter, Trinity. Newcomer to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will take up the role of Morpheus, once helmed by actor Laurence Fishburne.

The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.