Watch: Neo Returns In Second Matrix Resurrections Teaser Trailer

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most highly anticipated movies of recent years, with fans eagerly waiting to find out more about the film. And now, some new footage and a new teaser trailer website is giving fans a small taste of what they can expect when the new movie hits theaters.

The Matrix Resurrections is the latest film in the popular Matrix series of sci-fi movies that launched in 1999. The follow-up to 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, the film will see viewers return to the cyberpunk virtual reality world created by the Wachowski sisters. In this world, virtual reality isn’t an innocent curiosity but rather a way for sentient machines to farm humans for power.

The teaser trailer comes via a new website called WhatIsTheMatrix.com. Rather than simply being a trailer, the website is an interactive experience. It starts with visitors clicking on the franchises’ iconic blue or red pill. The site then generates a unique teaser trailer that features footage from the film and dialogue from the film’s characters. According to Warner Bros sources, there are over 180,000 possible teaser trailer combinations available at the present time.

These trailers start with the iconic falling green text that has become the trademark visual of The Matrix franchise and then cuts to quick flashes of moments from the film. These flashes include glimpses of various characters. This includes the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, who appears to be in our modern world, or a convincing facsimile of it. Alongside this, we also see brief sights of Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff in character. We also get a first look at Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising her role as Trinity.

This is all interspersed with surreal images from the film. This includes loads of the infamous blue pills, a burning helicopter, and a pistol emerging from a mirror. There are also plenty of callbacks to the previous films, including a black cat (the sign of a glitch in The Matrix) and a man whose mouth is melted shut. The narration for this trailer features several actors from the film giving various short monologues, many of which change based on your actions on the website. This includes one monologue that actually reads your system time, making for a uniquely unnerving experience.

The trailer ends with some text saying that the full trailer will release on Thursday, September 9th.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves. It will release on December 22nd in theaters and on HBO Max.