In anticipation of the forthcoming continuation of the computer-simulation-centered action franchise The Matrix Resurrections, we’re getting more insights into just what makes some of its stars tick.

Actor Carrie-Anne Moss, who is returning for the role of Trinity in the film, revealed her thoughts on what an idyllic getaway would be for her. In the response, she had unlimited possibilities of creating the ultimate Zen experience in a computer simulation, similar to the tranquil dojo set in the middle of a body of water in the upcoming film in which Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus train.

However, at the IGN-hosted “green carpet” premiere of the film in San Francisco Saturday, Moss gave a rather novel answer to the question, saying, “I have that environment.”

“I have a forest in my backyard, I don’t need an artificial one. I have it — nature,” Moss said.

'The Matrix Resurrections' character posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In that same interview, the Memento actor also explained how she strikes a balance between her holistic lifestyle centered around mindfulness and navigating the overwhelming access to screens and digital technology that we’re all inundated with.

“You have to be mindful of that, because if you aren’t, you’re just on your device all the time,” she said. “So I think nature is a good antidote to that, playing an instrument or something.”

Moss went on to say that it’s important “to get joy from something that you, in your hands, create, versus just always leaving and going into another universe, which you do even when you’re texting, really. You’re going to that person, right. Like, you’re imagining them. So I don’t know, I don’t have the answer, but I’m trying.”

Moss’ message about disconnecting from the digital metaverses we often find ourselves in — and reconnecting to nature — is certainly prescient from a star of a film franchise seemingly warning us about the perils of abdicating our control to malevolent artificial intelligence overlords.

Catch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.