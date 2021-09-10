The Matrix: Resurrections Synopsis Seemingly Decanonises Original Sequels

Fans were gifted their first extended look at the long-awaited fourth entry into The Matrix franchise aptly titled The Matrix: Resurrections, and while the trailer left the film’s plot and details mostly ambiguous, thanks to a synopsis shared by Warner Bros. we may know a huge detail related to its place within the franchise.

Warner Bros. has shared the official synopsis revealing the plot of the film, however, one of the key takeaways is the dismissal that the film seems to have opted for regarding the original movie’s sequels.

According to the synopsis The Matrix: Resurrections will continue the story from the original 2001 film.

“The Matrix Resurrections” is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.”

“20 years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back for a continuation and extension of the original movie. The Matrix remains in the zeitgeist as a film that has changed the way we look at cinema and reality itself. With its game changing action and visual effects, The Matrix helped pave the way for films to follow.”

The Matrix trilogy is one of the most beloved sci-fi action series of the 21st Century but sadly for fans, it seems the second and third films are being dismissed for this new entry.

While The Matrix: Resurrections does seem to be a soft reboot of kinds, we won’t know the extent to which Reloaded or Revolutions has been written out until more information from the film is shared.