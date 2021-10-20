The Matrix Resurrections Theatrical Age Rating Revealed

The Matrix Resurrections is the forthcoming fourth installment to the Matrix film franchise, and it looks to be staying true to the graphic violent action of its predecessors.

The Matrix Resurrections is officially rated R for “violence and some language,” according to a Motion Picture Association bulletin.

Considering the original three films—The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions all being rated R—the development shouldn’t come as a surprise for fans of the franchise. As a matter of fact, for years, Reloaded was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. However, Deadpool knocked it down from the top spot, followed by Deadpool 2 and now Todd Phillips’ Joker holds that title.

The influential franchise centers around a dystopian future where machines have enslaved mankind by porting their consciousnesses into a virtual world much like our own.

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Returning stars for this latest installment include Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The original directors of the films have since both come out as trans women since the original trilogy’s release, with Lilly Wachowski even acknowledging a recent re-examination of their films as metaphorically capturing the experience of being a closeted trans person. Lilly is choosing not to return for this newest Matrix film, however, as she is still involved with Showtime’s comedy-drama Work in Progress.

Lana Watchowski, on the other hand, is full steam ahead and she is both co-writing and directing The Matrix Resurrections, which comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd, 2022.