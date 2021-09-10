The Matrix Resurrections Trailer May’ve Hidden Another Original Trilogy Character In Plain Sight

The first trailer for Matrix Resurrections dropped this week and in it, we got to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles from the original trilogy as Neo and Trinity. Laurence Fishburne isn’t present this time around – a new version of Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, appears in the trailer – and there might be another returning character from the original trilogy in the trailer.

Do you remember Sati, the child from Matrix Revolutions? Twitter user @slytherinus theorizes (H/T, GamesRadar) that the new Oracle-like character played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas is, in fact, the last exile as an adult.

The young Sati from Matrix Revolutions was an exile child: born outside the Matrix, then smuggled into the computer program and put in the care of the Oracle. It would make sense for Sati to play the Oracle role now, and the trailer shows her sharing Alice in Wonderland with the older Neo as he remembers being The One.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit screens in December, where we’ll hopefully find out who this mysterious woman is and whether she truly is a grown-up Sati serving as the new Oracle; an intermediary between the human race and machines.