The MCU and DCU might have an addiction to poor CGI, but one underrated superhero movie had the power to be different

For a cinematic universe that relies heavily on visual effects to woo its audiences, the MCU and the DCU have far too many instances of bad CGI and both franchises sadly remain keen to amp up their already high stack of mistakes. It hasn’t escaped the notice of fans that despite reigning the superhero genre, both franchises have visibly no desire to up their game, so they are remembering a 2017 superhero film that didn’t use CGI to make its characters’ suits and pulled off the feat with excellence.

The film in question is Power Rangers, which ended up being a commercial failure that sidelined all pre-decided plans of it launching more films and subsequent sequels. But despite its status as a box-office bomb and not being a favorite of critics, the film remains a favorite of many superhero fans who consider it an underrated gem. So, one of its ardent fans decided to bring up the film’s name amid the ongoing discourse around the catastrophically disappointing CGI in DCU and MCU films.

Remember. The 2017 power rangers suits where not cgi pic.twitter.com/wYBhBGnUwz — ken (@SpiderKen1995) March 16, 2023

It’s not that the film didn’t use visual effects at all — characters like Zordon and Alpha 5 were created through it. But you have to admit, given MCU and DCU’s ongoing streak of sub-par CGI no matter how gigantic the budgets of their respective projects are — Ant-Man 3 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods being the latest examples — the Power Rangers managing to nail a perfect presentation of its superheroes’ complicated suits without using any fancy technology is bound to get some, if not all, the applause.